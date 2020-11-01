Tokyo confirmed 116 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the metropolitan government said, dipping below 200 infections for the first time in four days.

The figure was based on 4,876 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 31,212, while the number of seriously ill patients rose by one to 34.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 37, followed by those in their 30s, at 20, and those in their 40s, at 16.

On Saturday, 877 cases were reported nationwide, while the death toll linked to the virus increased by 14 from Friday to 1,783, with four of the new fatalities reported in Osaka Prefecture.

Also Saturday, Hokkaido reported 81 cases, including 54 in Sapporo. It saw its daily figure hit a record high for the second straight day. Infection clusters were found at an eating and drinking establishment in the Susukino nightlife district in Sapporo and a facility for elderly people with dementia.

Meanwhile, Aichi Prefecture confirmed 97 new cases the same day, marking the first time the figure hit 90 or above since Aug. 21. In Osaka on Saturday, the number of new cases came to 143, rising above 100 for the fifth day in a row.