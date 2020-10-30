Tokyo confirmed 204 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, the metropolitan government said, a day after registering 221 infections.

The figure was based on 5,167 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 30,881, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 31.

Of Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 54, followed by those in their 30s, at 39, and those in their 40s, at 36.

The cumulative number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan topped 100,000 on Thursday.

The number topped 50,000 nearly seven months after the first infection case in the country was confirmed on Jan. 16, and the pace of infections accelerated later, with the country seeing an increase of 50,000 cases in only about two and a half months. The nationwide figure topped 90,000 on Oct. 11, meaning that about 10,000 new cases were confirmed in just less than three weeks.

A team of experts under the health ministry said Wednesday that new infection cases have been increasing moderately since early this month. Infections are on the rise particularly in Hokkaido and Aichi Prefecture.

On Thursday, 809 infection cases were newly found around the country, marking the first daily figure of over 800 since Aug. 29, while 10 deaths were confirmed.

In Aichi, 87 people tested positive on Thursday, with the daily number there topping 80 for the first time since Aug. 21.

Hokkaido confirmed 53 new cases, the second-largest figure. Okayama Prefecture found a record 31 cases.