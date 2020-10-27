The government on Tuesday approved a bill to pay all costs to administer COVID-19 vaccination to all residents in Japan, and to compensate suppliers in the event any serious side effects occur.

The bill to amend the current vaccination law is in line with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to secure novel coronavirus vaccines for everyone in the country in the first half of next year. His government is aiming for its enactment during the current Diet session, set to run through Dec. 5.

To that end, the government has earmarked a budget of ¥671.4 billion. It has agreed with British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to receive 120 million doses of vaccine from each company when successfully developed, and is negotiating with U.S. firm Moderna Inc. for 40 million or more additional doses.

Health minister speaks at a news conference Tuesday after the government adopted a policy to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge. | KYODO

Once the government provides vaccines free of charge, residents will be strongly advised to get vaccinated. The government may choose to offer vaccines with limited effectiveness and let people decide whether they want to receive them.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 developers have entered the final stage of clinical trials for their vaccine candidates.

Serious side effects were reported in some of the trials, causing studies to be temporarily halted. A WHO official recently said a vaccine for COVID-19 may not be available before the end of 2021.

WHO Western Pacific Region Coordinator Socorro Escalante said that going by the target date of COVAX, a WHO-led global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, a widespread and affordable vaccine would not be available in the market for more than a year.

Japan’s government has been pushing for homegrown vaccines, but those developed by Japanese companies are still in the early stages of clinical studies.

The government also endorsed a separate bill enabling it to quarantine those testing positive for the virus beyond February, as a one-off measure introduced in the wake of the pandemic is only effective for a year.

In February, the government decided to hospitalize people who had tested positive for the virus and have those who were suspected to have been infected remain at designated facilities for a certain period.

There have been over 98,000 confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus in Japan, including about 700 aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February, with more than 1,700 deaths attributed to the virus.