The communications ministry is considering asking major mobile phone operators to create a system to forward email for customers who switch carriers, sources have said.

The request will be included in the ministry’s policy package for promoting competition among carriers in order to reduce mobile phone fees. The ministry is set to announce the package as early as Tuesday.

It is thought that mobile phone users tend to hesitate to switch carriers as the email addresses issued by the original carriers will become unusable after they move.

In the package, the ministry will also call for the introduction of an embedded subscriber identity module, or eSIM, instead of conventional SIM cards.

Currently, it takes several days for customers applying for carrier changes on the internet to receive new SIM cards by postal mail. But an eSIM allows mobile phone lines to be switched immediately.

In August, the ministry unveiled a plan to scrap in principle fees for switching carriers without changing the phone numbers.