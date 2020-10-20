Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to offer financial aid to Indonesia, one of the Asian countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in talks with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo later Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta, comes as Suga, on his first foreign trip since taking office on Sept. 16, seeks to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries to counter China’s growing influence.

According to the sources, Japan is prepared to extend low-interest loans worth several tens of billions of yen to Indonesia, which has seen more than 360,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 12,000 related deaths.

Suga arrived in Jakarta in the afternoon from Hanoi, where he met with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday. The visit to Indonesia will complete his four-day trip through Wednesday.

Suga and Jokowi are expected to discuss restarting travel between their nations — virtually suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis — as well as cooperation in the development of infrastructure such as railways and ports.

Suga is also seeking to affirm plans to hold a so-called “two-plus-two” meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers at an early date to strengthen security cooperation.

Japan and Vietnam earlier agreed in principle on a pact that would enable Japan to export defense equipment and technology to the country. Suga and Phuc also agreed to resume regular flights between their nations at an early date.

Suga’s visit to the two nations comes as China’s growing maritime assertiveness is prompting Japan to seek support from like-minded countries in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone overlaps with China’s nine-dash line, which marks the world’s second-largest economy’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, while Vietnam is one of the claimants in territorial disputes in the sea area.