The ruling coalition and an opposition party are considering introducing a bill to recognize that the woman who gives birth to a child as the mother in cases where she uses a third person’s egg, informed sources said Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People aim to submit the bill to an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Oct. 26, the sources said.

The three parties want to pass the bill unanimously. However, the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has yet to reveal its stance on the matter.

The current law has no provision on childbirth using assisted reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination and external fertilization. As a result, the identity of a child born using a third person’s sperm or egg is not legally guaranteed.

The envisaged bill stipulates that a husband who agreed to use a third person’s sperm cannot deny the assumed legitimacy of a child born to his wife.

Two years after it is enacted, the bill seeks to have the lawmakers revisit the issue on the right of people to know their genetic background and the legitimacy of surrogate delivery, which is currently banned in Japan, and introduce related legislation if it was judged necessary.