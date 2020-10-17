NHK hopes to make it mandatory for those who have not signed viewing contracts a requirement that they report to the broadcaster whether they have TV sets, a move it says could help cut costs for collecting fees.

On Friday, the public broadcaster also requested that it be allowed to ask public utilities such as gas firms about the names of residents at the addresses of homes from which reports have not been submitted.

The proposed reporting requirement and inquiry plan, however, were met with a flurry of negative reactions from members of the panel, with one denying the for people without TVs to report this to NHK.

The broadcaster also unveiled a plan to create a system to set aside some of its annual surplus as resources for returning part of television viewing fees it collected.

According to the proposal, presented at a meeting of a communications ministry panel of experts, NHK will set aside about 10% of its annual viewing fee revenue in its existing carryover funds to prepare for disasters and other emergencies, and then manage an unused portion of the carryovers separately for giving back to viewers.

Its viewing fee revenue totals about ¥700 billion a year.

NHK also said that it plans to establish an intermediate holding company that will control some subsidiaries in order to accelerate streamlining measures, such as cutting the number of executives.