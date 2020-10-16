Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has agreed with Thailand’s national power generator to cooperate in developing a system that would enable electric vehicles to power homes in case of blackouts and for other purposes.

The automaker’s local arm, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., signed a memorandum of understanding with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, calling for collaboration on the development, testing and data compilation for energy conversion from EV batteries to the country’s power grid, according to a statement announced Thursday.

Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle will be used for the project to be undertaken at the National Control Center of the EGAT headquarters in Nonthaburi province in the northern outskirts of Bangkok.

The Mitsubishi subsidiary is scheduled to launch Outlander PHEV production at its plant in the province of Chonburi, eastern Thailand, in 2021.

It also plans to set up a booth at the EGAT head office to showcase a package of conceptualized plans for household use, including the vehicle-to-home power supply system, intended to reduce electricity bills as well as using it as a backup power source.