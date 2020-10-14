Tokyo confirmed 177 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, the metropolitan government said, after recording 166 a day earlier.

The figure was based on just 983 tests.

The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 28,136, while the number of seriously ill patients was 25, falling by two from the previous day.

Of Wednesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections with 47, followed by those in their 40s, at 27, and those in their 30s, at 23.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 501 cases nationwide, while the death toll linked to the virus rose by four to 1,651.

