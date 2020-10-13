Tokyo confirmed 166 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, more than double the previous day’s figure.

Tuesday’s figure was based on 2,456 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 27,959, while the number of seriously ill patients was 27, up by two from the previous day.

Of Tuesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 37, followed by those in their 30s, at 33, and those in their 40s, at 28.

Monday’s daily count of 78 new cases was the first time in seven days that it dipped below 100. Nationwide, Japan on Monday confirmed 284 new coronavirus cases and the country’s coronavirus-linked death toll rose by four to 1,647.

In an infection cluster at a theatrical group in Saitama Prefecture, four people were newly found infected Monday, raising that cluster’s total cases to 68.

Also Monday, it was also revealed that a total of 26 players of the men’s volleyball team at Nihon University had contracted the coronavirus, though none are showing serious symptoms.

Two members were confirmed as infected Thursday after they developed a fever. Another 24 among 56 members had tested positive by Sunday and the club’s activities were suspended, sources close to the matter said.

The club played a game in a league that started Oct. 3 and all fixtures after Sunday had been canceled. One of the two players who were first found to be infected played in that game, but the local health authorities said no player from the opposing team had come into close contact.

The majority of those who tested positive lived in the same dorm with members of other sports clubs, but the sources said the outbreak had not spread. A male swimmer and others tested positive in August at the university.

