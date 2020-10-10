Over 80 percent of people in Japan wear face masks during close-range conversations with others as a safeguard against coronavirus infections, a recent Jiji Press poll showed.
The survey showed that 83.6 percent of respondents said they wear masks when talking to others at a close distance, while 13.3 percent said they sometimes don’t wear masks in such situations.
The poll showed that 87 percent wash their hands when returning home and that only 11.3 percent keep records of people who they meet, a practice that helps with contact tracing efforts.
In the survey, 50.8 percent said they do not visit places where clusters of outbreaks may occur while 2.3 percent said they go to where they want to go without caring about such a risk.
The survey, conducted Sept. 11 to 14, covered 2,000 people 18 or older across the country. Valid responses came from 63 percent.
