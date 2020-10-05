An envelope containing a threatening letter stating “die” and what is believed to be a razor blade was sent last week to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, police said Monday.

The envelope arrived Friday at the building of the Cabinet Office in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward. A staff member opened the letter and reported the case to local police the following day.

The envelope, with the sender identified as “a fan of Minister Nishimura,” contained a piece of paper with the Japanese word for “die” written on it by hand a number of times.

Nishimura, a House of Representatives member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is concurrently serving as minister in charge of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

