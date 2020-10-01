The dollar eased to around ¥105.50 in slow Tokyo trading Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.53, down from ¥105.61 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1736, up from $1.1730, and at ¥123.81, down from 123.86.

After rising above ¥105.50 in the morning thanks to buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes, the dollar eased back a little and then became almost static, traders said.

“A wait-and-see mood prevailed,” ahead of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s monthly manufacturing index for September coming up later Thursday and the U.S. government’s employment report for the same month Friday, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

In addition to the Chinese market’s closure for a national holiday, the full-day shutdown of the cash stock market in Japan due to a system glitch at the Tokyo Stock Exchange “also damped dollar-yen transactions,” a currency broker said.