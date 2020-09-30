The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it had confirmed 194 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, after reporting 212 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 46, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 76, the metropolitan government said, adding that just 858 tests had been conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 25,738 as of Wednesday, while there were 21 severely ill patients in Tokyo. On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 532 novel coronavirus infection cases, with the nationwide death toll from the virus rising by seven to 1,581.

