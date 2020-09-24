Japanese toy-maker MegaHouse Corp. said Wednesday it will launch the world’s smallest working Rubik’s Cube, weighing about 2 grams and measuring 9.9 millimeters on each side.

On the same day, the Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. subsidiary started accepting orders for the product online.

It is priced at ¥198,000 in Japan, including delivery costs. Delivery will start in late December.

The Rubik’s Cube, invented by Erno Rubik from Hungary in 1974, hit store shelves across the world in 1980. In Japan, MegaHouse has shipped out over 14 million cubes.

The smallest Rubik’s Cube is on display at a special exhibition at the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Tokyo to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of the six-sided puzzle.