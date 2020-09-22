The Defense Ministry will seek a budget of over ¥5.4 trillion for fiscal 2021 — another record — government sources said Monday, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed to continue with his predecessor’s policy of bolstering Japan’s capabilities in new domains.

The seventh consecutive year of all-time high requests compares with the ¥5.31 trillion sought in the ministry’s initial budget for the year ending in March. The plan comes amid growing concerns about the country’s fiscal health, the worst among major economies, with over ¥1.1 quadrillion worth of public debt.

Suga — Japan’s first prime minister in nearly eight years — took office on Wednesday to succeed Shinzo Abe, who stepped down for health reasons, pledging to continue his policies including those on national security and diplomacy.

The ministry will make a budget request by the end of September that will include funding for a specialized electronic warfare unit as part of efforts initiated under Abe to strengthen capabilities in “new spheres” including cyberspace and outer space in a veiled counter to China and Russia, the sources said.

The new unit of the Ground Self-Defense Force, to be headquartered at its Asaka base straddling Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, is designed to block enemy attacks by using electromagnetic waves that could disrupt radios, jam GPS and paralyze units.

The government will also seek funds to develop fighter jets to succeed the Air Self-Defense Force’s aging F-2s, which are expected to begin retiring in fiscal 2035, the sources said.

The Defense Ministry will make a budget request by the end of September that will include funding for a specialized electronic warfare unit. | KYODO

The ministry is expected to sign a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. as a main developer of the future fighters, and it has also been considering cooperation from U.S. or British companies, according to the sources.

It will not be clear in the budget request how much the ministry will demand for the alternative to the land-based, U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore missile defense units that Abe had pushed with the aim of protecting the country from North Korean threats, before deciding to scrap them in June, according to the sources.

Japan is considering a substitute plan, as it has told the United States that building specialized ships to counter ballistic missiles would be the most viable option to replace the Aegis plan, which was ditched due to technical and cost issues, according to the sources.

Among other alternatives under discussion are the introduction of an interception system and simply building more Aegis destroyers equipped with missile interceptors, they said.