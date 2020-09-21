Tokyo reported 98 new coronavirus cases Monday, a day after posting 162 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 2,861 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients remained unchanged from a day earlier at 27.

Monday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 24,306, with 390 deaths linked to the virus.

Cases reported Mondays in Tokyo have typically been comparatively low due in part to reduced weekend staffing at testing centers.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan exceeded 80,000 on Monday, totaling 80,076.

The cumulative total took 10 days to increase from 50,000 to 60,000, then 13 days to reach 70,000 and an additional 19 days to top 80,000, showing a slowdown in the pace of growth.

The death toll linked to the virus increased 61 to 1,521.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cases, at 24,208, up 1,205, followed by Osaka, with 10,060, up 456, and Kanagawa, with 6,383, up 440.

Tokyo also came first in terms of the number of deaths, at 390, up eight. Osaka was second, with 192, up 13, followed by Kanagawa, with 136, up eight.

