Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies to meet online. In the meeting, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the ministers are expected to discuss how to resume economic activities while containing the coronavirus pandemic and exchange views on ways to reform the World Trade Organization.
Wednesday
Tokyo Game Show to be held through Sept. 27. One of the world’s largest gaming industry events will take place online because of the coronavirus. About 400 exhibitors will unveil new games through the show’s official website, while an esports tournament will also be livestreamed.
Japan Franchise Association to release convenience store sales data for August.
Thursday
Bank of Japan to release minutes of July 14-15 Policy Board meeting. In the July meeting, the central bank decided to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy to bolster the virus-hit economy. It has said it expects the nation’s economy to shrink 4.7 percent in fiscal 2020 but that it is projected to grow 3.3 percent in the following fiscal year, with expectations that economic activity will gradually return.
Japan Department Stores Association to release sales data for August.
Organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission to hold online meeting through Sept. 25. The two sides are expected to discuss proposed modifications of the events following the one-year postponement of the games to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday
Beijing International Automotive Exhibition to be held through Oct. 5. One of the world’s largest motor shows has been postponed for around six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday
Komeito to hold party convention. Natsuo Yamaguchi will be formally reappointed as chief of the Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner to serve his seventh straight term. He had secured re-election last Thursday as no other party members declared candidacy in a leadership race. Members are expected to discuss the party’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the next House of Representatives election and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly polls scheduled for next summer.
G20 energy ministers to meet online through Sept. 28.