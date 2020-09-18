The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 220 on Friday, topping 200 for the first time in six days, the metropolitan government said.

Friday’s new cases in the capital included 53 in their 30s, 49 in their 20s, and 35 in their 40s. The number of patients in their 20s to 40s accounted for over 60 percent of the total.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from the previous day to 26.

The positive confirmations came out of a total of 5,196 tests conducted.

Friday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,828.

The total number of cases nationwide came to 491 on Thursday, while the country’s cumulative death toll linked to the coronavirus grew by nine to 1,503.

The new fatalities were confirmed Thursday in four prefectures, including five in Kanagawa. Two male inpatients in their 70s died in Fukushima Prefecture, the first deaths from the virus there.

RELATED PHOTOS Women use their smartphones outside JR Shinjuku Station in downtown Tokyo on Monday. | AFP-JIJI