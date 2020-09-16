The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo came to 163 on Wednesday, topping 100 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

Wednesday’s new cases in the capital included 59 people in their 20s or 30s, 34 in their 40s, and 55 in their 50s or older.

The number of severely ill patients rose by two from the previous day to 23.

RELATED PHOTOS People enjoy lunch outside a restaurant in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AP