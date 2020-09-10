Japan and India have signed a military pact enabling them to exchange supplies and logistical support, the Japanese government said Thursday, as part of efforts to step up security cooperation in the face of China’s growing assertiveness.

The countries had intended to sign the acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, last December during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s scheduled visit to Guwahati in eastern India. But, the trip was canceled after violent protests broke out in the city over a controversial immigration law.

In a phone call on Thursday, Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed on the importance of their countries’ close security and economic cooperation, and sharing the view that the signing of the pact the previous day will help realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the government said.

The agreement allows the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Indian Armed Forces to share food, fuel and ammunition as well as provide transportation to each other’s troops.

Abe briefed Modi on his decision to resign due to health concerns, to which the Indian prime minister responded by thanking Abe for his leadership in strengthening bilateral relations, the government said.

The two also agreed on cooperation on delayed plans to introduce Japanese high-speed trains to India in 2023.