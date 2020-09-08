Yusuke Iseya, a popular Japanese actor and half-brother of the late designer Kansai Yamamoto, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said.

Having started his acting career while studying at Tokyo University of the Arts, Iseya, 44, gained fame with roles in a series of television dramas and films. His latest works include the 2019 blockbuster "Fly Me to the Saitama."

Iseya was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. on suspicion of possessing a bag containing some 7.8 grams of cannabis at his home in the capital's Meguro Ward.

The police later found a total of four bags, or 20.3 grams, of cannabis at the house.

Iseya said he will not speak to investigators without the presence of his lawyer, according to the police.