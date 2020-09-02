The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday confirmed 141 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.

The single-day figure brought Tokyo’s cumulative total to 20,987 cases. The capital hit a record 472 on Aug. 1 and saw daily cases in the triple digits every day last month except for Aug. 24, when it recorded 95 new infections.

The local government said there were 29 serious active cases as of Wednesday.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Tokyo, with a population of 14 million, has kept its alert for the coronavirus pandemic at the highest of four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

In an effort to stem the spread, Gov. Yuriko Koike said last month that Tokyo will extend until Sept. 15 a request for establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues in the 23 wards to shorten their business hours as many cases have spread from there.

