Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was planning to visit Keio University Hospital again on Monday morning, government and ruling coalition sources said a day earlier, as speculation continued to grow over his health.

Abe visited the Tokyo hospital last Monday for what was described as a routine medical checkup, staying there for about 6½ hours.

The sources said the purpose of Monday’s visit is for Abe to hear the results of the medical examination.

Abe on Monday became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister in terms of consecutive days in office, marking 2,799 uninterrupted days as leader and breaking the previous record held by his great uncle Eisaku Sato.

The 65-year-old Abe, whose first stint from 2006 to 2007 was cut short by illness, has remained on a stable footing since returning to power in 2012, although his administration has been rocked by a series of cronyism scandals in recent years.

But a hospital visit on Aug. 17 fueled speculation that Abe is once again ill — the reason he resigned in 2007 — amid growing talk he might call it quits this year over his waning popularity, questions about his health and increased efforts by rivals in his LDP to raise their profiles with an eye toward succeeding him.

Under his Abenomics economic policy mix, which has ranged from aiming to tame inflation and unlimited monetary easing to big spending on public works, the country’s Nikkei Stock Average has risen to above 20,000 points from below 10,000 while job availability has improved.

Economic recovery and the fragmented nature of opposition forces have helped Abe weather favoritism scandals over the government’s heavily discounted sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator linked to Abe’s wife, and the decision to approve construction of a new faculty for the Kake Educational Institution run by his friend.

But the fruits of his economic policies have been overshadowed by the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, and his support rate, which stood at 62 percent at the start of his second stint, has dipped below 40 percent lately as criticism over his response to the pandemic have surged.

The ¥46.6 billion ($440 million) government program to distribute cloth face masks — which quickly earned the derisive name “Abenomasks,” a pun on Abenomics and the Japanese for “Abe’s mask” — was highly unpopular with the public due to the poor quality and slow delivery of the masks.

With the recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, questions remain as to whether Japan can still host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, initially scheduled for this summer but postponed a year, during Abe’s tenure as head of the Liberal Democratic Party and prime minister through September 2021.

On the defense and diplomacy front, strengthening the alliance with the United States has been another defining feature of his second term. His Cabinet approved a reinterpretation of the country’s pacifist Constitution in 2014, making the Self-Defense Forces able to defend allies facing armed attack under the principle of collective self-defense, marking a major departure from Japan’s postwar security policy.

But Abe has yet to resolve the vexing issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, one of his top foreign policy agenda items. Nor has he been able to make substantial progress in talks with Russia to realize the return of disputed islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and Southern Kurils in Russia, an issue that has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty.

