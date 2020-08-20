Freelance journalist Shiori Ito filed a damages suit against ruling party member Mio Sugita on Thursday, accusing the lawmaker of liking many tweets defaming her and hurting her feelings.

In the suit filed with Tokyo District Court, the 31-year-old journalist sought ¥2.2 million in damages.

In December, the court ordered former television reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay ¥3.3 million in damages to Ito for raping her.

Sugita, 53, a Liberal Democratic Party member in the House of Representatives, in June and July 2018 liked tweets defaming Ito over the rape case, according to the complaint in Thursday’s suit and informed sources.

The lawmaker had some 110,000 followers on her Twitter account as of the end of June 2018.

Lawyer Katsuhiko Tsukuda, who represents Ito, told a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday that Sugita’s acts are “like cyberbullying.”

Sugita’s office declined to comment on the suit, saying that the complaint has yet to arrive.