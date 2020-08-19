Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, culminating a comeback that saw the former vice president emerge as the party’s choice to take on Donald Trump in Biden’s third campaign for the White House.

Biden received the 2,374 delegate votes necessary for the nomination at a convention that was restyled in the time of COVID-19 into a video tour across the U.S., substituting for the traditional roll call in a crowded convention hall.

Biden was nominated on the second night of the Democratic national convention, almost six months after he won the South Carolina primary. That proved a turning point that led to a string of victories after setbacks in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Democrats conducted what they called a “reimagined roll call” of 57 states and territories casting delegate votes for the presidential nomination. Instead of the traditional drill of delegates calling out the votes for “the great state” they represent, there was a mix of live and prerecorded segments over a half hour showing speakers at businesses, inside homes and in front of landmarks.

On Wednesday, the party will hear from Biden’s vice presidential choice, Sen. Kamala Harris. On Thursday, Biden will close the convention by delivering his acceptance speech.