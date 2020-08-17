Overheating Hamamatsu ties Japan's record high of 41.1 set in 2018

The city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, reported a record high of 41.1 degrees on Monday, tying the national record set two years ago by Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture.

The report marked Hamamatsu’s second consecutive day above 40 degrees (104 F) as temperatures soar across the nation. Kumagaya set the current record on July 23, 2018.

Temperature records in Japan are being shattered more frequently due to global warming caused by human activity. The Meteorological Agency launched an experimental heatstroke alert last month to reduce the death toll from Japan’s scorching summers. The system is being tested in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern Japan, with an eye to rolling it out nationwide.