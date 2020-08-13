Japan to discuss easing entry curbs for Tokyo Olympics athletes

The government plans to discuss ways to relax movement restrictions for foreign athletes and officials to ensure the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics take place in 2021 after the postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources have said.

The matter will be discussed at a panel to be set up in September. It will include officials from the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments and the Tokyo Games’ organizing committee.

Japan currently denies entry to people from some 150 countries and regions as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus. Those who are allowed to enter Japan are asked to spend two weeks in quarantine.

The panel will discuss conditions for easing movement restrictions for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and officials, possibly including requiring polymerase chain reaction testing before departure and upon arrival in Japan, the sources said.

The panel is also expected to discuss ways to simplify the Tokyo Games, including scaling down the opening ceremonies and reducing the number of spectators, the sources said.

It may also discuss additional costs related to the postponement.