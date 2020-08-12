Hitachi and Bombardier to supply trains for operation in Spain

Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday that the firm and a subsidiary of Canada’s Bombardier Inc. will supply 23 high-speed trains to an Italian railway operator for services in Spain under a contract of around €800 million (¥100 billion).

The first train will be delivered to Italian operator Trenitalia in September 2022. The Frecciarossa 1000, with a maximum speed of 360 kilometers per hour, is expected to commence operation in Spain in the same year.

Hitachi and the transportation division of Bombardier will design and manufacture the trains, around 200 meters in length with capacity for about 460 passengers, in Italy.

Frecciarossa 1000 trains were introduced in Italy in 2015, according to a Bombardier press release.

“This innovative, super-fast train is already extremely popular with passengers in Italy and we’re looking forward to bringing this outstanding high-speed travel experience to millions of rail passengers in Spain,” Marco Biffoni, head of sales in the Bombardier unit’s Italian office, said in a statement.