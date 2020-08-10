China to sanction U.S. officials in retaliation over Hong Kong

China will sanction 11 Americans in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the Trump administration on Friday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Those sanctioned include Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth and Michael Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, Zhao told a briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. on Friday said it was placing sanctions on 11 Chinese officials and their allies in Hong Kong, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, over their roles in curtailing political freedoms in the former British colony.