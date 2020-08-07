Tokyo confirms 462 new coronavirus cases, nearing record high

Tokyo confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 infection Friday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, its 11th consecutive day reporting over 200.

Friday’s figure was above the 400 line for the first time since Saturday, when the capital reported 472 cases. Thursday’s figure was 360.

The Tokyo figure came as prefectures nationwide brace for the start of the annual Bon holiday period next week, when many people living in urban areas return to their family homes across the nation.