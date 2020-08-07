Nippon Steel appeals South Korean court-ordered asset seizure: source

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. filed an immediate appeal on Friday over the court-ordered seizure of some of its assets in South Korea stemming from a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court wartime labor compensation order against it, a source close to the litigation said.

The decision by a South Korean district court to seize the assets went into effect earlier this week, bringing the contentious asset liquidation closer to reality. The liquidation, if realized, could imperil already frayed ties between the two countries.