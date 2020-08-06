Hiroshima marks 75th atomic bomb anniversary, calls for unity amid pandemic

Hiroshima marked the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing on the city by the United States on Thursday, with its mayor urging the international community to unite against serious threats to humanity — be they nuclear weapons or the coronavirus — by spurning nationalistic and isolationist policies.

At a time when tensions between some world powers have heightened over the origin of the virus and geopolitical rivalries in the face of the global economic slowdown, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said countries should put aside their differences and come together to overcome both man-made and natural challenges.

“Civil society must reject self-centered nationalism and unite against all threats,” he said at the annual ceremony at Peace Memorial Park near Ground Zero, which was drastically scaled down due to a recent spike in infections in Japan.

After a moment of silence was observed at 8:15 a.m., the exact time of the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, Matsui said in a speech that Hiroshima recovered as a result of people working closely together to avoid a repeat of its tragic past.

“Hiroshima considers it our duty to build in civil society a consensus that the people of the world must unite to achieve nuclear weapons abolition and lasting world peace,” he said.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said each country must step up efforts to “remove a sense of mistrust through mutual involvement and dialogue,” amid the severe security environment and widening differences between nations’ positions on nuclear disarmament.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Thursday. | AP

Appearing at his 10th ceremony as mayor, Matsui also called for the Japanese government to sign and ratify a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons to “enhance its role as mediator” between nuclear and non-nuclear powers.

Japan has refused to participate in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted in 2017, along with the world’s nuclear weapon states, as it sits under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

Abe did not refer to the treaty in his speech but said it is Japan’s duty, as the only country that has suffered atomic bombings in war, to continue working toward the abolishment of nuclear weapons.

“I pledge here, in the city of Hiroshima, where people have been praying for eternal peace, that (Japan) will do everything it can for the realization of a world free of nuclear weapons and lasting peace,” he said.

In a video message, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who had to cancel his initial plan to be part of the event due to the pandemic, said, “The only way to totally eliminate nuclear risk is to totally eliminate nuclear weapons.”

The ceremony is being held with a limited number of guests and seats spread apart to maintain social distancing. However, the number of countries sending representatives to the event is roughly the same as it has been in recent years. The city said officials from 83 nations and the European Union would participate.

People offer a silent prayer at 8:15 A.M., the exact time an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima 75 years ago, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Thursday. | Kyodo

A uranium-core atomic bomb named “Little Boy” was dropped by a U.S. bomber exploded above Hiroshima 75 years ago, killing an estimated 140,000 people by the end of 1945.

A second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. Japan surrendered six days later, marking the end of World War II.

The combined number of surviving hibakusha from the two atomic bombings stood at 136,682 as of March, down about 9,200 from a year earlier, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said, with an average age of 83.31.

The 75th anniversary is being marked at a time when the global health crisis has prevented some countries from cooperating closely, which is especially evident in the confrontation between China and the United States, both major nuclear powers and the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed China for spreading the highly contagious virus since it was first detected late last year in the country’s central city of Wuhan, and triggering the ensuing economic fallout.

China, on the other hand, has defended its handling of the pandemic and accused the United States of fueling a new Cold War. Their relations have been further complicated by a number of other issues, including trade practices, cybersecurity and China’s implementation of a new security law in Hong Kong.

People offer prayers before dawn on Thursday at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, on the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing on the city. | Kyodo