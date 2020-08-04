Three nabbed for allegedly asking for perjury over casino bribery case

Tokyo prosecutors arrested three corporate executives Tuesday for allegedly asking people involved in a bribery scandal, linked to a casino-featuring integrated resort that has led to the arrest and indictment of a lawmaker, to commit perjury for money.

Arrested by the special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office for suspected violation of the law punishing organized crime were Fumihiko Sato, 50, of Tokyo’s Chuo Ward, Akihito Awaji, 54, of the capital’s Minato Ward, and Kazuhiro Miyatake, 49, of Naha.

The special squad did not disclose whether the three admitted to the charges.

Sato and Awaji are suspected of telling on June 27 a person linked to Chinese firm 500.com Ltd. who has been indicted for allegedly bribing House of Representatives member Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, that they would offer ¥10 million in cash if the individual makes false statements in favor of the lawmaker at his trial.

On July 22, the pair allegedly asked again the person to commit perjury for ¥20 million.

Miyatake is suspected of asking in early June and in July a different 500.com-linked person indicted over the bribery case to commit perjury for millions of yen in cash and the continuous supply of benefits in return.

The Chinese company was planning to run an integrated resort in Japan.

Akimoto has been indicted on suspicion of taking bribes from the 500.com side and is now out on bail. He quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party soon after his first arrest in late December 2019.

Akimoto has been denying all charges against him, informed sources said. Meanwhile, three 500.com-linked people indicted for allegedly offering bribes to Akimoto have admitted to the allegations.