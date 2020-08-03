Japan curry chain operator Ichibanya opens its first outlet in India

Japanese curry restaurant chain operator Ichibanya Co. opened its first Indian outlet near New Delhi on Monday.

The restaurant, in Gurugram, was originally scheduled to open in spring, but the launch was postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ichibanya’s original curry sauce will “certainly be accepted” by Indian customers, said an Ichibanya official in India, demonstrating the company’s hopes for success in the South Asian country with a population of some 1.3 billion.

The company is offering its curry sauce without meat or seafood as there are many vegetarians in India. Ichibanya has been offering the vegetarian curry sauce in other overseas markets as well.

A variety of toppings, such as chicken, goat meat, cutlets that do not use meat and Himalayan-style dumplings, are also available.

Dishes are priced at 340 rupees to 495 rupees, which is higher than the prices of curry dishes served in local restaurants.

“Indian people who have visited our outlets in Japan said our curry tastes good,” said Hirosuke Nakamura, 45, chief operating officer at a joint venture set up by Ichibanya together with an Indian company, ahead of the opening.

In India, Japanese-style curry is “regarded as different from Indian curry, but we think our curry will be accepted by a certain number of people” in the country, he said.