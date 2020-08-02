Tokyo confirms 292 new COVID-19 cases, falling below 300 for first time in four days

Tokyo confirmed 292 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, falling under 300 for the first time in four days, the metropolitan government said.

Sunday’s figure came as the nationwide daily total has exceeded 1,500 in recent days. Many in the public are on high alert while authorities in large cities have been forced to reimpose restrictions on some businesses to address the resurgence of the virus.

With Sunday’s figure in Tokyo, the city’s cumulative total now stands at 13,455.

Tokyo had raised its alert for the pandemic in mid-July to the highest of the four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

Gov. Yuriko Koike warned Friday that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital, although the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.

Osaka and Aichi prefectures are following suit after a growing number of infections were reported mainly in downtown areas.