U.S. forces begin coronavirus testing on all personnel arriving in Japan

The U.S. military said Wednesday it has made it mandatory for all personnel arriving in Japan to be tested for the novel coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The move comes after a surge in infections on U.S. bases across the country prompted Defense Minister Taro Kono and local authorities to push for more stringent steps to contain the outbreak.

In a joint statement with the Japanese government, the U.S. military said all personnel arriving in Japan on or after last Friday will undergo a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test before the end of a 14-day quarantine period.

The directive applies to everyone covered by a Status of Forces Agreement between Japan and the United States, including those in uniform, family members and contractors.

U.S. military personnel who arrive via commercial flights had already been subject to mandatory testing under Japan’s coronavirus guidelines, along with all travelers who had recently been to countries that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, Kono and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, whose prefecture hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, had urged those who arrive directly on base to undergo PCR tests.