Meteorological Agency warns of possible floods and landslides across much of Japan

The Meteorological Agency is warning of possible floods and landslides in both western and eastern Japan due to heavy rains this weekend as a rain front and low-pressure system envelope a large part of the nation.

Some regions in western and eastern Japan will experience very heavy rains with thunderstorms through Sunday, the agency said.

The Tokaido Shinkansen was temporarily suspended for about half an hour between Toyohashi and Mikawaanjo in Aichi Prefecture on Saturday morning due to the heavy rain.

Up to 250 mm of rain is projected in the Tokai region in the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. on Sunday, while 200 mm is projected in Shikoku. Up to 180 mm of rain is projected in Kansai, while up to 120 mm is expected in the Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshin regions as well as the southern part of Kyushu.