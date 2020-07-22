Tokyo set to announce around 230 new COVID-19 cases, pushing capital's total over 10,000

Tokyo confirmed between 230 and 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, topping 200 for the second day in a row, Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters.

The announcement comes a day after Koike said she would ask residents of the capital not to go out for nonessential purposes during Japan’s four-day weekend from Thursday amid a rise in infections.

While Koike said the figure was still preliminary, Wednesday’s number was likely to push the capital’s total cases beyond 10,000, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data.

On Sunday and Monday, the daily cases were below 200 — 188 and 168, respectively — but again rose to 237 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s figure also comes as the central government kicked off the controversial Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign earlier in the day.

The campaign has added to concerns over the deadly virus, prompting some to believe travelers to and from Tokyo and surrounding prefectures might increase the risk of spreading the disease to other regions.

Koike’s remarks Tuesday about asking Tokyo residents to refrain from going out over the four-day holiday came after discussions with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading the central government’s response to the virus.

“The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms is increasing,” Koike said Tuesday. “It’s especially important for elderly people and those having pre-existing conditions to refrain from going out.”

The governor said she would formally make the stay-home request after analyzing the infection situation and medical capacity at a meeting Wednesday.

She also said the metropolitan government had secured 2,400 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, including 100 for those with severe symptoms. The governor unveiled plans to secure 2,000 hotel rooms for virus carriers with mild or no symptoms in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The number of hospitalized patients has also been on the rise, standing at 949 as of Tuesday, including 14 serious cases.

Also on Tuesday, Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures each reported 53 cases, a record high for both.

In Aichi, the daily number began rising markedly about a week ago.

“This is a shocking number,” Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said. “The situation has become very serious, and I’m taking it with a sense of crisis.” He called on residents to take thorough precautions and refrain from visiting Tokyo or nearby areas for nonessential purposes.

Across the country, 632 new infection cases were reported Tuesday, including 72 in Osaka Prefecture and 47 in Saitama Prefecture. In Ishikawa Prefecture, three people tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with an infected student taking clinical training at Kanazawa University Hospital.

One death was also reported in Saitama, bringing the country’s death toll related to the coronavirus to 1,002 as of Tuesday.