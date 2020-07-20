Share of older people living with older caregivers hits record in Japan

Among people age 65 or over who need care and live with caregivers, the proportion for whom their caregivers are in the same age range hit a record high of 59.7 percent last year, reflecting the nation’s graying society, a survey by the welfare ministry has shown.

The figure was up from 54.7 percent in a 2016 survey.

According to the 2019 edition of the ministry’s triennial large-scale survey on living conditions released on Friday, the proportion of care recipients living with caregivers for whom both they and their care providers are age 75 or over stood at 33.1 percent, also the highest level ever and up from 30.2 percent three years before.

The latest survey, conducted between June and July 2019, asked questions about income and health conditions, as well as nursing. The questions on nursing were put to 7,396 people, and 6,295 of them gave valid answers.

With all age groups counted, among those receiving support the proportion living with main care providers came to 54.4 percent, down 4.3 percentage points from 2016. The proportion for whom care providers included family members living separately stood at 13.6 percent, up 1.4 points.

The results are believed to have partly reflected growing use of nursing care facilities, according to the ministry.

Women accounted for 65 percent of caregivers living with recipients, according to the survey.