Tokyo logs 143 new coronavirus cases, marking second day below 200

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

Worries over a resurgence of the pandemic have been heightened in recent days after more than 200 cases were reported for a fourth straight day through Sunday.

Cumulative cases in Tokyo rose to 8,189.

The metropolitan government said that about 50 performers and staff, as well as about 800 spectators, were likely to have been exposed to the virus at a theater in Shinjuku. Officials recommended that they undergo coronavirus testing.

According to the event organizer, 30 performers, staff and spectators were reported as testing positive for the virus by Monday. The performance was held twice a day from June 30 to July 5, according to Kyodo News.

The cluster infection came as the government last Friday relaxed its guidance for spectators at concerts and other events to a maximum of 5,000 from the previous 1,000, as long as the number of spectators is restricted to 50 percent of capacity.

Koike and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga have been trading barbs, blaming each other for a recent spike in new infections.

The number of nationwide infections has been on the rise as well. Nationwide, 261 new infections were confirmed on Monday, raising the total number of cases, including those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, to 22,910 with 997 deaths, according to Kyodo News.