Tokyo to probe theater cluster infections after 30 cases reported over last week

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Monday the metropolitan government will look into cluster infections at a theater in the capital after 30 people were reported as testing positive for the novel coronavirus in less than one week.

“It will affect how we proceed” with virus measures, especially after the central government relaxed its guidelines Friday for holding large sporting and other events, Koike told reporters.

Sixteen actors, five staff and nine audience members were infected at the theater in Shinjuku Ward between June 30 and July 5, according to the event organizer, Rise Communication Co.

The number of daily infections topped 200 for four straight days through Sunday in Tokyo, including a single-day record 243 on Friday. And on Monday, the capital reported 119 infections. Koike, however, said the relatively higher figures reflect the increasing number of tests for the virus being carried out in the capital, compared to other prefectures.

Koike was critical of the central government’s subsidy campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism starting July 22.

“It is like putting cooling and heating systems on at the same time. I’m not sure how we are supposed to deal with that,” she said as new cases in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures continue to increase.