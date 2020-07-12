Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward to give ¥100,000 to each infected resident

Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward will start providing ¥100,000 to each resident infected with the new coronavirus from as early as August in a bid to support the livelihoods of those who cannot work while receiving treatment.

The ward, home to one of the largest nightlife districts in Japan, plans to send application forms to eligible residents soon.

The move comes at a time when new infection cases have been increasing at nightclubs and other nightlife establishments with hospitality services in the country.

Those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and had their residency registered in the ward as of April 7 are eligible for the relief money. April 7 was the day when the central government declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus for Tokyo and six other prefectures.

In its fiscal 2020 supplementary budget, the ward earmarked some ¥100 million for the relief money program.

“As people infected with the coronavirus have no choice but to take time off work, their income may decline,” a ward official said. “Urgent livelihood support is needed.”

Some 240 people were eligible for the money as of mid-June, according to the ward.