Tokyo reports 102 coronavirus cases, topping 100 for fifth straight day

Tokyo confirmed 102 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, exceeding 100 for a fifth straight day, NHK reported, a day after Gov. Yuriko Koike, who campaigned on her response to the virus, trounced her opponents in the capital’s gubernatorial election.

Monday’s figure brought the total cases in Tokyo to 6,867.

On Saturday, the capital reported 131 new cases — the highest since May 2, when it reported 154 cases. The figure was 111 on Sunday.

Despite the capital seeing high numbers of new infections in recent days, Koike said on Sunday after securing her re-election that she was not considering requesting blanket business closures.

Instead, Koike said, she will focus on specific areas and business sectors where infections are concentrated to take appropriate measures.

Infections are growing among younger people in their 20s and 30s, and many of them are being traced to host and hostess bars and other nightlife destinations in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku Ward and the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward.

While urging the public to exercise caution, Koike has stressed that the metropolitan government will make efforts to reopen its virus-hit economy. The central government has said it does not see the need to immediately revive the state of emergency despite the climbing infections.