Torrential rain over the weekend triggered massive floods and mudslides across Kumamoto Prefecture, leading to large-scale evacuations, several fatalities and many serious injuries.

Much of the calamity centered around the Kuma River, which broke its banks at several locations after torrential rain struck the area early Saturday, causing massive flooding.

Here are a few scenes of the destruction.

Boys from a local junior soccer team help clean up after mudslides hit Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO An evacuation center was opened in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture on Saturday. Extra space was left between groups to avoid spreading the coronavirus. | KYODO The Self-Defense Forces personnel conduct a rescue operation in Kuma, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday morning. | KYODO An evacuation center was opened in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture on Saturday. Extra space was left between groups to avoid spreading the coronavirus. | KYODO A man is rescued by boat in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. | KYODO Self-Defense Forces personnel conduct rounds to check on residents’ safety in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. | KYODO A provided photo shows houses in Asagiri, Kumamoto Prefecture, inundated with water following torrential rains on Saturday. | KYODO A house is collapsed in Kuma, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO