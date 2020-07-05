Seven confirmed dead after deluge hits southern Japan

Seven people were confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture and 14 others were feared dead after torrential rain triggered massive floods and mudslides across the region, reports said Sunday.

One of the dead was a man in his 80s in the town of Tsunagi, with the other confirmed fatalities in Ashikita. In the Kumamoto Prefecture village of Kuma, 14 residents of a flood-hit nursing home were found showing no vital signs but have yet to be officially declared as having been killed.

About 50 people were rescued from the flood-hit nursing home, the prefectural government said Sunday.

Rescuers struggled to reach hard-hit areas along the Kuma River, which broke its banks at several locations after torrential rain struck the area early Saturday, causing massive flooding.

Several people remained missing and some residents in the prefecture’s central and southern parts, including in the cities of Yatsushiro and Hitoyoshi, became isolated after floods and mudslides cut off roads and swept away buildings.

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel have been dispatched to the region as part of relief efforts. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said around 10,000 SDF personnel will be mobilized.

A rain front began bringing downpours to the region between late Friday and early Saturday. The Meteorological Agency issued an evacuation order for a total of 203,200 residents in Kumamoto and neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture where more than 100 shelters were set up.