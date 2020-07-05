Four missing after warehouse fire in Shizuoka

Three firefighters and one police officer are missing after fire ripped through a warehouse early Sunday in Shizuoka Prefecture, local officials said.

The four entered the warehouse at a factory operated by household product maker Lec Inc. in the town of Yoshida before flames engulfed the building, according to a local fire department.

Three other firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The fire department received an emergency call reporting the fire around 1:35 a.m. The warehouse, where sponges and sodium bicarbonate for household use were stored, was empty at the time, according to local police and Lec.