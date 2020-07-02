Tokyo set to confirm more than 100 COVID-19 cases: NHK

Tokyo is set to confirm 100 or more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which would mark the first time the capital has reported a figure in triple digits in two months, NHK reported.

Amid concern over a second wave of coronavirus infections, the capital has been seeing a rise of daily confirmed cases over the past couple of weeks.

While the exact figure for Thursday was not immediately known, the number is expected be the highest tally since May 2, when Tokyo reported 154.

The central and Tokyo governments have said the increasing number of cases are due to more testing mainly on people working at nightlife entertainment facilities, such as host clubs and hostess bars.