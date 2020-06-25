Due to pandemic, 2020 Tokyo Game Show will move online

The organizer of the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's largest gaming industry events, said Thursday it will hold this year's event online from Sept. 24 to 27 to lessen the risk of novel coronavirus infection.

In the event, about 200 exhibitors such as companies in the gaming industry are expected to show their new games and release information through the show's official website and streaming video service, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.

Live streaming of an esports tournament will be also available. All content can be viewed free of charge.

On Sept. 23, business meetings will take place for participants and individuals involved in the gaming industry, the association said.

The show held last year attracted a total of 262,076 visitors.

This year, the show was originally scheduled to be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture.