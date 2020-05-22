Japan raises travel advisory for India and 10 other countries

Japan has raised its travel advisory for 11 countries — including Argentina, India and South Africa — to Level 3, urging against any trips to the areas during the global coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

The countries are expected to be added to a list of 100 countries and regions subject to an entry ban for foreign travelers soon, Motegi said at a news conference.

The other countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.